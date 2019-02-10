



SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead following an early Sunday morning accident.

The accident happened on Perry Highway at approximately 2:24 a.m. Sunday morning, according to state police.

Authorities say that 29-year-old Kadi Shetter was killed when her 2016 Ford Explorer left the roadway and struck a tree. Shetter was allegedly traveling on the highway approaching Leesburg Grove City Road.

Investigators say that Shetter was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

