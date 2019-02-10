



CRANBERRY (KDKA) – Two women were arrested at a local Walmart after police say they stole cookies and clothes while intoxicated.

In a statement sent by state police, 32-year-old Tiffany Ray and 39-year-old Katie Corrigan, both from Oil City, were arrested early Sunday morning after they were caught shoplifting from an area Walmart.

Police say that Corrigan and Ray stole $306 worth of merchandise from the Cranberry Township Walmart. The two women were seen eating cookies and putting clothes on over the clothes they were already wearing.

Both Corrigan and Ray were arrested for retail theft. Officers say that both women were intoxicated during the incident.

Corrigan was taken to the hospital after she suffered health ailments resulting from drug use, according to authorities.