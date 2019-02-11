



WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The end might not be near for the Century III Mall after all.

After the mall was shut down this past Wednesday by the West Mifflin Code Enforcement Office, which called the mostly vacant mall “unsafe and uninhabitable,” a bankruptcy judge will allow the mall’s owners to borrow $5 million for repairs.

This after code enforcement officers said in the notice that the building “must be repaired, vacated or demolished.”

As of Monday night, the building has been deemed safe for occupancy again, clearing the way for a potential rebirth if the owners follow through on making repairs and improvements.

