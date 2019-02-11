Filed Under:Century III Mall, Local TV


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The end might not be near for the Century III Mall after all.

After the mall was shut down this past Wednesday by the West Mifflin Code Enforcement Office, which called the mostly vacant mall “unsafe and uninhabitable,” a bankruptcy judge will allow the mall’s owners to borrow $5 million for repairs.

Photo Credit: KDKA

This after code enforcement officers said in the notice that the building “must be repaired, vacated or demolished.”

As of Monday night, the building has been deemed safe for occupancy again, clearing the way for a potential rebirth if the owners follow through on making repairs and improvements.

Comments (2)
  1. Gary Krausmann (@garyk15132) says:
    February 12, 2019 at 9:27 AM

    Bulldoze and start over.

    Reply
  2. Andrea Foster says:
    February 12, 2019 at 11:33 AM

    If they haven’t done anything to this point, what makes anyone think they will do anything now. To borrow five million dollars for 5 or 6 stores doesn’t even make any sense.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s