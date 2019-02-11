Filed Under:Indiana County, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Retail Theft


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are trying to identify a retail theft suspect.

According to police, an unknown white man entered the Walmart on Oakland Avenue in White Township around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect allegedly took five Roku devices into the store’s restroom, unboxed them, put them in his hoodie and left the store.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

He was seen driving away in a white Kia Sorento SUV.

The stolen Roku devices are worth $245.

The suspect is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 35.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call State Police at (724) 357-1960.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s