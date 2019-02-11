



WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are trying to identify a retail theft suspect.

According to police, an unknown white man entered the Walmart on Oakland Avenue in White Township around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect allegedly took five Roku devices into the store’s restroom, unboxed them, put them in his hoodie and left the store.

He was seen driving away in a white Kia Sorento SUV.

The stolen Roku devices are worth $245.

The suspect is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 35.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call State Police at (724) 357-1960.