



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Evgeni Malkin returned from a 5-game absence on Monday because of an upper-body injury, and after Pittsburgh beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1, the Penguins could be without their No. 2 center again.

Malkin was given a match penalty for swinging his stick at the head of Flyers forward Michael Raffl late in Monday’s game.

He will have a hearing Tuesday with the NHL’s department of player safety.

Per @NHLPlayerSafety @Penguins Evgeni Malkin will have a hearing Tuesday for High-sticking/Slashing #Flyers Michael Raffl. — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) February 12, 2019

Match penalties are automatically reviewed by the league office.

Malkin had an assist, four shots on goal and won 56 percent of his faceoffs prior to being ejected late in the game.