



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some vehicle restrictions will be in place over the next few days due to sleet and freezing rain in the forecast.

PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike say they are implementing phased restrictions on certain roadways throughout the storm. Depending on conditions, restrictions may be expanded or reduced.

At 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, a full commercial vehicle ban, including buses, will be in place on I-70 in Fulton County County (from the Maryland state line to the Turnpike) and on I-99 from I-80 to the Turnpike. Also at midnight, from New Stanton east to Carlisle, the Turnpike will prohibit:

• empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks;

• all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);

• tractors hauling empty trailers;

• any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;

• all motorcycles; and

• all recreational vehicles and RVs.

At 6 a.m. Tuesday, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike will implement a full commercial vehicle ban, including buses, on the following roadways:

• Interstate 380 full length from I-81 to I-80;

• I-80 from I-79 to the New Jersey state line;

• I-81 from I-78 to the New York state line;

• I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;

• I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from I-78 to Clarks Summit (exit 131); and

• I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80.

Also at 6 a.m. Tuesday, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike will prohibit only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:

• PA Turnpike (I-76, I-276, I-95) from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

• I-176;

• I-283;

• I-476 (non-Turnpike, full length);

• I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid-County (#20) to Lehigh Valley (exit 56);

• I-676;

• I-76 (Turnpike and non-Turnpike, New Stanton to Philadelphia);

• I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

• I-81 from the Maryland state line to I-78 split;

• I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;

• I-95 full length;

• Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and

• Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

There will also be a 45 mph speed restriction in place on all roadways with vehicle restrictions at least during those timeframes. The speed restriction made be implemented sooner and on non-vehicle-restricted roadways.

For more information, visit 511pa.com and paturnpike.com.