



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The echoes of the gun rally outside city hall and the public hearing have faded as the gun legislation in Pittsburgh now makes its way through the “i” dotting and “t” crossing phase.

“We’ve proposed additional amendments for clarifying language. It’s now at the law department,” fifth district Councilman Corey O’Connor said.

The bill’s sponsors got together after the public hearing and changed wording in the laws.

“So people realize we’re not taking everything away, we’re looking at specific things,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor says the law department isn’t looking into the legality of the legislation, which many opponents have challenged.

“We just want them to make some word changes and things like that that will give it some strength,” he said.

When the bills return from the law department, they will then go through the two-week reading and approval process before going to the mayor for his signature if they are passed.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala, who is on a national prosecutors group to curb gun violence, restated his position Monday that Pittsburgh City Council is the wrong legislative body for the effort.

“You gotta get the votes in Harrisburg or nothing’s going to get done,” Zappala said, “so I’m not sure how far city council or the mayor’s office has gone in that regard but that’s where the fight has to be fought.”