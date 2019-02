WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on child rape charges.

Trent Talbert, 58, is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl while he was on duty.

The incident allegedly occurred at Cross Creek County Park in Avella.

The sheriff’s department immediately suspended Talbert when he was arrested.

At one time, Talbert also worked for the police department in Houston, Washington County.