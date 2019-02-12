



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Antonio Brown has been found guilty and fined for a speeding incident along McKnight Road in November.

A judge found Brown guilty of a summary count of reckless driving at a hearing Tuesday morning. Brown did not show up for the court date.

He earlier paid a $426.77 fine.

The NFL wide receiver was cited after being pulled over for driving in excess of 100 mph in a 45 mph zone on McKnight Road in Ross Township back on Nov. 8, 2018. It happened hours before the team’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

He caught the attention of police who were searching for suspects following a bank robbery incident in the North Hills that same morning. Brown was not connected with that incident.

However, police officers told him his speed caught their attention during the traffic stop, and he was advised to slow down.

Brown was represented in Tuesday’s proceeding in Allegheny County Magisterial District Court by attorney James Hankle, who declined to say where his client was or otherwise comment. The summary reckless driving conviction carries a $200 fine.

He has 30 days to appeal his conviction or accept the fine.

Brown, the only player in NFL history with six consecutive seasons of at least 100 receptions, has three years remaining on his current contract but has indicated on social media that he’d prefer to play elsewhere.

