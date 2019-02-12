



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The group Bike Pittsburgh says Pittsburghers are getting used to seeing autonomous cars on our roads.

Those are the results from a survey asking those who walk and bike in the city about sharing the road.

Most said they feel safer with the computer-driven cars. However, some reported that the self-driving cars being tested here have passed a little too close on some roads.

Bicyclists and pedestrians also reported they wanted regulations that require companies to share safety information.

They launched a similar survey two years ago and wanted to see if people’s impressions have changed.

To see the full results and comparison to the 2017 survey results, visit BikePGH at this link.