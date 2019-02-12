



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Antonio Brown is ready to move on from Pittsburgh, according to his latest post on Twitter.

“Thank you SteelerNation for a big 9 years…time to move on and forward……….✌🏽 #NewDemands”

The tweet and Instagram post comes hours after Brown was found guilty in a speeding incident and ordered to pay a fine.

The Steelers have the power in the offseason situation, as Brown is still under contract with the team. The Steelers will need to either trade him or outright release the star before he is officially off the team.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown has officially requested a release or trade.

“Antonio Brown has not been traded nor has he been released. But Brown wants a trade and he officially has requested that from the Steelers, per source.”

“Antonio Brown trade reminders: * He’s due a $2.5M roster bonus on March 17th * If traded before 3/17, the Steelers would absorb a dead cap hit of $21.12M, $23.62M if after 3/17 * Brown is due $12.625M in 2019, $11.3M in 2020, $12.5M in 2021 * Brown turns 31 on July 10”

