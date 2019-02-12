Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Antonio Brown is ready to move on from Pittsburgh, according to his latest post on Twitter.
“Thank you SteelerNation for a big 9 years…time to move on and forward……….✌🏽 #NewDemands”
The tweet and Instagram post comes hours after Brown was found guilty in a speeding incident and ordered to pay a fine.
The Steelers have the power in the offseason situation, as Brown is still under contract with the team. The Steelers will need to either trade him or outright release the star before he is officially off the team.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown has officially requested a release or trade.
“Antonio Brown has not been traded nor has he been released. But Brown wants a trade and he officially has requested that from the Steelers, per source.”
“Antonio Brown trade reminders: * He’s due a $2.5M roster bonus on March 17th * If traded before 3/17, the Steelers would absorb a dead cap hit of $21.12M, $23.62M if after 3/17 * Brown is due $12.625M in 2019, $11.3M in 2020, $12.5M in 2021 * Brown turns 31 on July 10”
Stay with KDKA.com for updates.
I think I know what Don Corleone would do for Antonio Brown, but the Rooneys aren’t that way. Thank God!
Brown’s antics* cry out for professional mental health – he’s delusional if he thinks a change of scenery or team will fix his problems!
Q: WHY does he want to leave the Steelers?
Q: Taking him at his word that he does, WHY has he done so much* to diminish his value on the trade market?
Poni is “spot on” about AB lowering his trade value
Chris is totally right about the “Rooney Rules” – players do not dictate to the owners, no matter how big their salaries or egos are!
AB essentially “shat,’ passive-aggressively, into the tri-color hypocycloid-festooned black helmet. So disgraceful to “check-signer” Art Rooney II and the legacy of his grandfather. Dan would never have stood for it! Tomlin gave too much latitude to Brown – and Bell, too.
Q: What could the Buccaneers or Jaguars, for instance, offer to make it interesting for the Steelers to trade this talented trainwreck? What a waste of talent should he leave!
— Dan from West View
(now in Vienna VA)
– – –
*100 mph on McKnight Road, Florida balcony allegation, sideline cameo appearance in fur vs. Bengals.