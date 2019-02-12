



CHARLEROI (KDKA) — A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for parts of Washington County because of a transmission line break.

David Barbe, the owner of Fourth Street Barbeque and Brewing in Charleroi, is doing what he can to make sure it is business as usual despite a boil water advisory. So he had bottled water, ice and cans of soda brought in.

“We kinda had to juggle some things around,” said Barbe.

Obviously can’t do fountain sodas, luckily enough we ran water to the brew house, boiled it off a few hundred gallons and will be able to store it for next day and do the same thing tomorrow If necessary,” said Barbe.

Inside the business, brewer, Adam Boura has been boiling a large vat of water

“We just happen to have a free tank we weren’t using so just gonna pump over there and fill up buckets whatever they need,” said Boura.

The areas under the advisory include: Speers Borough, parts of Charleroi and North Charleroi and the lower part of Monessen.

The DEP noticed a loss of positive water pressure due to a transmission line break during a routine inspection. Because of that loss in pressure, there’s a chance contaminants could enter the distribution system. The line leak was repaired, but ABC Water is ordering customers to boil their water as a precaution.

As for David Barbe, he’s remaining hopeful the boil water advisory will be lifted sooner rather than later, but he’s prepared just in case it doesn’t.

Everyday gets harder. You have to get stuff for business like bottle water, cans of soda. We will be fine,” said Barbe.

Water testing will be done Wednesday and Thursday. Once the water authority gets the OK from the lab that’s testing the water and DEP, the water authority will notify its customers when their water is safe to use.

While the advisory is in effect, water buffalos have been set up at the Speers Borough Building, and the Charleroi, North Charleroi and Monessen #1 fire departments.

