



(KDKA) – Allegheny County warned residents that two roads were still closed Tuesday evening because of weather related issues.

Audubon Road in Sewickley Hills is closed between MaGee Road and Barberry Road due to a downed tree and wires across the road.

In Ross Township, Nelson Run Road is closed between McKnight Road and Peoples Road due to a downed tree.

Both roads are still closed as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, Prospect Road was closed between Beryl Drive and Streets Run Road in Baldwin Borough because of a landslide.