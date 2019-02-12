



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A non-profit literacy group wants to bring people together and heal wounds caused by violence with poetic words.

Crossing Limits teamed up with the Port Authority for a poetry contest called “I Too Am Pittsburgh.”

A total of 60 winning entries will be displayed inside the buses, and students from Shuman Center will create art to illustrate them.

The deadline to enter is May 1.

For details on writing workshops, email: itooampittsburgh@gmail.com