



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins announced defenseman Olli Maatta is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

“The Penguins have placed defenseman Olli Maatta on injured reserve. Maatta will be out indefinitely after suffering an upper-body injury in last night’s game against the Flyers.”

Maatta suffered the injury when he absorbed a hit in Monday’s 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Matta has played in 55 games this season scoring a goal and 12 assists.