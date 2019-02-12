



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge is now reopened to traffic after barges broke loose on the Monongahela River late Tuesday morning, possibly hitting the span and forcing it to close.

The incident was first reported just before 11:15 a.m.

According to emergency officials, some of the barges may have struck the bridge as they floated on the water.

PennDOT officials were called in to inspect the bridge to make sure they didn’t cause any structural damage.

It was reported to traffic at 1 p.m.

KDKA is working to learn how many barges broke free and where they came from. Crews are working to round them up now.

