



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Monroeville Police and the FBI are investigating after an alleged kidnapping victim escaped from her captors overnight in the city’s Larmier section.

According to the Monroeville police chief, two men in their 20s have been arrested in connection with the case. However, investigators are still searching for other suspects.

The woman was abducted around 8:30 p.m. on Monday along Shaw Avenue in Monroeville. She was in her front yard.

“This was an extortion-type of an event, began to make contact with the individuals that had reportedly kidnapped a 40-year-old female from that house,” Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said.

Police say the kidnappers called the victim’s son, initially demanding $40,000 in cash and four pounds of marijuana for the release of his mother.

During a second call, officials say they demanded $50,000, four pounds of marijuana and two guns. The victim’s son was told to take everything to a house on Kelly Street in Homewood.

Police were then called in. A police chase ensued, and the suspects crashed into a Pittsburgh Public Works truck, which was occupied.

“That investigation ended up down into the City of Pittsburgh. With the assistance of the FBI, the City of Pittsburgh Police, we developed a house that we needed to target. Prior to making entry into that house, we got involved in a vehicle pursuit. During that pursuit, we were able to take two individuals into custody,” said Chief Cole.

The two people taken into custody, 24-year-old Derrick Duke and 23-year-old Justice McCallum. Police are looking for three others who were allegedly involved.

The woman told investigators she was taken to an abandoned house, tied to a chair and blindfolded. She managed to escape, going door-to-door while still bound to the chair, pleading for help. A neighbor on Ladson Avenue called police around 2:30 a.m.

The woman had not been injured.

Bond for both Duke and McCallum has been set for $500,000 straight bond. They have a preliminary hearing later this month.