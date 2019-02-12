



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former long-time West Allegheny Football Coach Bob Palko is reportedly ending his retirement early.

Just months after leaving the Indian’s coaching position, the 59-year-old is expected to named the next head coach at Mt. Lebanon according to Post-Gazette High School Insider Mike White.

“Many might wonder why Bob Palko would take another high school job. He’ll comment at some point. But he recently said “this retirement life is horrible. I’m crawling out of my skin.” He also had retired as a teacher. But the guy is only 59.”

Palko will replace Mike Melnyk who resigned from the Blue Devils Football Program in December after posting a 44-31 record with six playoff appearances in seven seasons.

Palko left West Allegheny with a record eight WPIAL Championships and a 217-73 overall record. He spent 24 seasons at West Allegheny. Most recently, Palko lost the 5A WPIAL Championship game to the eventual state champion Penn Hills Indians at Norwin High School.