



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after two gunshot victims showed up at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Lawrenceville in the middle of the night.

The victims arrived in an SUV that was riddled with bullets around 3:30 a.m.

The vehicle had bullet holes piercing the windows, as well as on its side, and several shattered windows. Blood was also found on a seat.

The SUV ended up parked underneath the hospital’s overhang, just to the left of the front entrance.

Police surrounded it with seven patrol cars as detectives collected evidence. Then, it towed away for further investigation.

Around the same time the victims got to the hospital, police officers were called to Paulson Avenue in the city’s Larimer section for a ShotSpotter report of gunfire in the area.

“We heard like four or five gunshots. My wife jumped up and went to the window, and said, ‘They’re shooting out there,’ and I said, ‘Get away from the window,'” said David Baldwin, who lives in the neighborhood.

Police placed several evidence markers on the ground there, and collected shell casings.

“Next thing we know, there was like a thousand cops out here, taping off,” Baldwin said. “She said, ‘They’re taping off,’ and I said, ‘What’s going on?’ and she said, ‘I think somebody got shot.'”

According to police, the victims said they were sitting in their car on Paulson Avenue, right in front of Paulson Playground, when several men approached them.

#CONFIRMED: The Paulson Avenue shooting scene is linked to the 2 gunshot victims that arrived at Childrens Hospital in a shot up SUV overnight. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/iYMYniPRbH — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) February 12, 2019

The 40-year-old driver said he got out of the vehicle, and that’s when the gunfire rang out.

He was shot multiple times, and his 38-year-old female passenger suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Both have been listed in stable condition.

KDKA is working to learn the names of the shooting victims.

The investigation continues.