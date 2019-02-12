



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 140,000 people have already pre-qualified for Pennsylvania’s new, Real IDs, even though they’re not available yet.

PennDOT says anyone who wants to get a Real ID, and got their first Pennsylvania license before September of 2003, can bring the required documents to any driver’s license center, and then apply for a Real ID online.

To find out which documents you need, you can visit this link.

If you got your first Pennsylvania license after 2003, you can skip the in-person visit and sign up for pre-verification right away.

The Real IDs will begin being issued in March.