The company analyzed data on the gender ratio per city, the costs of living, rent, cost of restaurant meals, and dating app opportunities to determine the highest scoring community in each state.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh took home yet another award for its livability.
The latest honor came from Insurify, which named Pittsburgh the top city in Pennsylvania for its living and dating experience for single residents.
