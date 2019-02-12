Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has been suspended for one game for high-sticking Philadelphia Flyers forward Michael Raffl in Monday’s game.
Malkin was given a match penalty for swinging a stick at the head of Raffl at the end of the game Monday night.
“I’m not trying to hit his face. … I know it’s dirty, but I missed,” Malkin said. “He just like dived and the referee give me five minutes.”
After the play and ejection, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced that Malkin would have a hearing Tuesday afternoon.
The Penguins went on to win the game 4-1 over the Flyers, who were 9-0-1 in the last 10 heading into the game.
Well there was a time when players policed the league. See ya Saturday geno.
Did his stick even hit Raffl? There is no deviation in the swing of the stick after supposedly hitting Raffl. Yes, Malkin was wrong (he is leading the team in penalty minutes again) but it looked like there should have also been an embellishment penalty against Raffl.