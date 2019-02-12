Filed Under:Evgeni Malkin, NHL Player Safety, Pittsburgh Penguins


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has been suspended for one game for high-sticking Philadelphia Flyers forward Michael Raffl in Monday’s game.

Malkin was given a match penalty for swinging a stick at the head of Raffl at the end of the game Monday night.

“Evgeni Malkin was ejected for swinging his stick at the head of a Philadelphia Flyers player”

“I’m not trying to hit his face. … I know it’s dirty, but I missed,” Malkin said. “He just like dived and the referee give me five minutes.”

After the play and ejection, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced that Malkin would have a hearing Tuesday afternoon.

“Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin will have a hearing Tuesday for High-sticking/Slashing Philadelphia’s Michael Raffl.”

The Penguins went on to win the game 4-1 over the Flyers, who were 9-0-1 in the last 10 heading into the game.

