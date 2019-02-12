



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain keeps soaking the area, and now a cold front is moving through, bringing lots of wind – and problems with trees and power lines down.

The area is already under a flood watch, flood advisory and wind advisory.

The rain is starting to wrap up as of 10 p.m., but it is changing over to snow as the cold air rushes into the area with some very gusty winds.

There is currently some snow showing up just outside the viewing area along with moderate to heavy rain in the South Hills, outside of Washington, Pa., and through the remainder of Washington County and Butler County.

It is all coming through with the colder air that is going to stir up some snow showers. There is not expected to be any major accumulation, but with everything wet, so it could lead to some slick spots.

Combining with the wind – a wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. on Wednesday – and it could lead to some dangerous situations.

