



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Department of Public Works announced that Prospect Road is closed between Beryl Drive and Streets Run Road in Baldwin Borough because of a landslide on Tuesday.

One lane of the road is expected to reopen later this week after debris is cleared from the road and a barrier is installed.

Several homes sit above the landslide, but it is unclear if they have been affected.

Once one lane is reopened, traffic will be controlled with a signal where the road becomes a single lane.

There is currently no timetable for when the landslide area will be repaired and the road completely reopened.

