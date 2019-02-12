



DERRY, Pa. (KDKA) – Strong winds caused significant damage to a local post office.

It ripped the roof right off and damaged several homes nearby.

The powerful winds roared into Derry just before dawn, and by mid-morning it had already begun to tear apart the post office roof.

“At about 930 it blew off,” building owner Eric Ecker said.

Ecker said a roughly 20-by-20-foot section of the roof ripped off. Much of the section gone was littering the ground behind the building.

“So far there’s not a lot of damage inside,” Ecker said. “We’re tarping everything.”

From a tiny can to large trees knocked down, the gusts showed who was boss today.

“It was a pretty big bang around 9:20 something like that,’ said Holly McDowel of the Ridgeview Animal Clinic.

When the wind arrived at clinic, it made its presence known in no uncertain terms.

“I actually thought the wind flipped a car over it was that loud,” McDowell said.

A look in the parking lot it was apparently it wasn’t a car damaged.

“It sounded like something hit the building we didn’t realize it was the roof until we saw it flapping,” Melissa Voll-Stouffer of the clinic said.

Residents who may have mail at the post office in Derry are asked to go to the new post office in Derry nearby.

