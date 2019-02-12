Filed Under:Concert, Live Nation, Local TV, PPG Paints Arena, The Chainsmokers


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer are bringing their tour to Pittsburgh next fall.

The “World War Joy Tour” will be stopping at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 11.

(Photo Credit: Paul Marotta/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Rising pop star, Lennon Stella, of the TV show, “Nashville,” will be their opening act.

The Chainsmokers, a Grammy-Award winning duo, are well known to Pittsburgh fans for their song, “Don’t Let Me Down,” featuring Steel City native Daya.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. through Livenation.com. Visit PPG Paints Arena’s website here for more details on the tour.

For more information, visit Livenation.com at this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s