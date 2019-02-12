



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer are bringing their tour to Pittsburgh next fall.

The “World War Joy Tour” will be stopping at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 11.

Rising pop star, Lennon Stella, of the TV show, “Nashville,” will be their opening act.

The Chainsmokers, a Grammy-Award winning duo, are well known to Pittsburgh fans for their song, “Don’t Let Me Down,” featuring Steel City native Daya.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. through Livenation.com. Visit PPG Paints Arena’s website here for more details on the tour.

For more information, visit Livenation.com at this link.