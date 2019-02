FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – A CSX train caught fire in Fayette County on Tuesday night.

The fire occurred near Garret Street and Main Street Crossing near Ohiopyle State Park.

At around 8 p.m., firefighters responded to the scene and put fire out.

“No injuries, leaks or spills have been reported,” CSX Transportation said in a statement. “All first responders were clear of the scene by 9:00 p.m.”