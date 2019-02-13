



BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was transported to the hospital and police, fire and hazmat crews are on the scene as a tractor trailer rolled over on Interstate-79 on Wednesday night.

The accident occurred in Lancaster Township in Butler County a little before 8 p.m. at the 90-mile marker of I-79.

Butler County Hazmat Team 100 is responding due to a large diesel fuel spill.

Traffic flow is slowed to one lane in both the southbound and northbound lanes.

There is currently no word on the condition of the injured person.