BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was transported to the hospital and police, fire and hazmat crews are on the scene as a tractor trailer rolled over on Interstate-79 on Wednesday night.

Photo Courtesy Of Harmony Fire District.

The accident occurred in Lancaster Township in Butler County a little before 8 p.m. at the 90-mile marker of I-79.

Butler County Hazmat Team 100 is responding due to a large diesel fuel spill.

Photo Courtesy Of Harmony Fire District.

Traffic flow is slowed to one lane in both the southbound and northbound lanes.

There is currently no word on the condition of the injured person.

