



AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — New charges have been filed against Ambridge Police Chief James Mann.

The list of new counts include official oppression, retaliation for past official action and witness intimidation.

Mann was suspended six months ago after he was charged with stealing wages and threatening officers. He has been placed on leave.

At a community meeting Tuesday night, discussion was held on the situation with the chief. Some residents say they are upset that he has not been fired.

They say they no longer have any respect for Mann.

The borough solicitor read a letter explaining why members of the council have been reluctant to talk about Mann.

“All claims, matters and complaints have been investigated, are being investigated, have been addressed, will be addressed and responded to,” Solicitor Richard Start said.

Last December, the Ambridge Police union approved a “no confidence” vote for Mann, the solicitor and council members.

