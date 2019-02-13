



BALTIMORE (KDKA) — Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco’s time in Baltimore has come to an end.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Ravens have agreed to trade Flacco to the Denver Broncos.

“Breaking: Baltimore has agreement in principle to trade former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to the Broncos, league sources told ESPN. Trade cannot be processed until new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13. Teams prohibited from commenting on deal or terms surrounding it.”

Breaking: Baltimore has agreement in principle to trade former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to the Broncos, league sources told ESPN. Trade cannot be processed until new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13. Teams prohibited from commenting on deal or terms surrounding it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2019

Flacco can’t officially be traded until the new league year begins on March 13th. According to Schefter, new Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is familiar with the quarterback.

“New Broncos HC Vic Fangio spent one season in Baltimore while Joe Flacco was Ravens’ QB and knows what he will be getting. Former Broncos’ exec Gary Kubiak also was a Flacco fan, and has mentioned how much he liked the soon-to-be Broncos’ quarterback. They were strong selling pts”

New Broncos HC Vic Fangio spent one season in Baltimore while Joe Flacco was Ravens’ QB and knows what he will be getting. Former Broncos’ exec Gary Kubiak also was a Flacco fan, and has mentioned how much he liked the soon-to-be Broncos’ quarterback. They were strong selling pts — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2019

In his 11 year career, Flacco played in 163 games throwing for 38,245 yards and tossing 212 touchdowns. He also has 136 career interceptions with a 61.7 completion percentage.

Flacco was a headline star in multiple rivalry games against the Pittsburgh Steelers over the last decade. He also attended the University of Pittsburgh and was on the football team for a brief time before transferring to the University of Delaware. Flacco is most notably known for his spectacular performance throughout the playoffs to Super Bowl XLVII in the 2012 season when Baltimore defeated the San Francisco 49ers. The quarterback took home MVP honors in the win.

This past season, Flacco only appeared in nine games before he was replaced by rookie Lamar Jackson.

Updates on the situation can be found on the CBS Affiliate WJZ in Baltimore.

