



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik came to Pittsburgh to thank first responders and visit the Tree of Life Synagogue to show support for the Jewish community.

Bialik was in Pittsburgh this weekend for five events in three days.

In a blog post, Bialik described her whirlwind trip to Pittsburgh. She talked about how she stopped by a Fire Department just a few blocks away from the Tree of Life synagogue and took pictures with a few of the firefighters. She also met with and thanked Pittsburgh Police Officers.

Bialik posed next to a police car that still has the stronger than hate decal on the front fender.

While she was in Pittsburgh, she made a point to visit the Tree of Life Synagogue, to show support for the Jewish community.

“On that day over three months ago, I wept as I read the news. As a Jewish person living all the way across the country, I felt this tragedy as if it were happening to my community. Indeed, it was happening to my community. The family of Jews in this world is a small family,” Bialik said in her post.

Sunday she visited the synagogue, even taking a photo of a shattered window.

“The Vice President of the synagogue, Alan Hausman, who is also Logistics Manager, City of Pittsburgh Fire Chief of PA Strike Team 1 Urban Search and Rescue, and the Rabbi of the synagogue, Jeffrey Myers, talked about each of the 11 victims individually and I wept. They described the events of October 27, and I wept some more,” she wrote.

Bialik says she stayed with a host family while she was here. She says that family actually snuck a prayer book into her bag without her even knowing.

“Thank you, Pittsburgh, for your strength in each other. Thank you for letting me be a part of your lives for one weekend. Thank you for your honesty, your laughter and your tears,” she posted.