BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A man accused of repeatedly raping a teen girl at a home in Butler pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Danny Nichols, 37, was originally charged with chocking the girl, but once the alleged victim spoke with police the rape charge was added.

Nichols is being held in the Butler County Jail after he was arrested at St. Michael Church in Butler on Dec. 7, following a manhunt which spanned several days.

