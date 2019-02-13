Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with a delicious recipe that combines pork and pineapple!
Pork Kebabs and Baked Pineapple Rice
For Pork Kebabs:
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- ¼ cup packed brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon gochujang (Korean chili paste)
- 1 clove garlic, grated on a rasp grater or finely minced
- 1-1/2 pounds pork tenderloin, cut into 1-inch cubes
- Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper
For Baked Pineapple Rice:
- 1 cup jasmine rice, rinsed
- 4 pineapple rings, cut into chunks
- ½ cup coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- Freshly cracked black pepper
- ¼ cup toasted almond slivers
- 2 scallions, white and green parts, finely chopped
- Metal or wooden skewers
Directions:
For Pork Kebabs:
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the pineapple juice, soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, vegetable oil, gochujang and garlic. Pour into a large resealable plastic bag and add the pork, moving the bag around to ensure the marinade coats all of the pork. Seal the bag and refrigerate for 1-1/2 hours.
- After 1-1/2 hours, remove the bag with the meat from the refrigerator and let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes. If using wooden skewers, soak in water at this point.
- Heat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat.
- Remove the pork from the marinade and discard the marinade. Thread 5 to 6 pork cubes on each skewer. Season the pork on all sides with a pinch of salt and a few grinds of black pepper.
- Grill and flip to cook on all sides until cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Serve immediately with the Pineapple Rice.
For Pineapple Rice:
- Put the rice and pineapple in an 8-by-8-inch baking dish. In a medium pot on high heat, add the coconut milk, butter, salt, some black pepper and 1 cup water. Cook until the butter melts and the mixture is just below simmering. Pour over the rice and immediately cover tightly with aluminum foil. Bake until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed, 35 to 40 minutes.
- Add the almonds and scallions, fluff with a fork and serve warm.
Serves: 4-6