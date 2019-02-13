Filed Under:Kennywood, Local TV


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You could be at the controls of Kennywood’s new, highly anticipate Steel Curtain roller coaster this summer, or one of the park’s many other rides.

Kennywood is accepting applications for its Rides Department and other positions this summer.

If you would like to apply, visit this link.

