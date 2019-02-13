



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You could be at the controls of Kennywood’s new, highly anticipate Steel Curtain roller coaster this summer, or one of the park’s many other rides.

Kennywood is accepting applications for its Rides Department and other positions this summer.

Someone will need to be at the controls of the new Steel Curtain this summer; why not you?! We’re taking applications to join our Rides Department along with many other positions at Kennywood. Visit https://t.co/4mVVxmojt4 to learn more and apply today! pic.twitter.com/VeG4E8DcIm — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) February 12, 2019

If you would like to apply, visit this link.