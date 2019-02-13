  • KDKA TVOn Air

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pookie Powell scored the last two of his team-high 25 points on a driving layup with five seconds left as La Salle edged Duquesne 73-72 on Wednesday night.

Powell made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

David Beatty had 15 points for La Salle (8-15, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Isiah Deas added 13 points. Ed Croswell had 9 points and 16 rebounds for the hosts.

Saul Phiri had 5 points despite heading into the contest as the Explorers’ second leading scorer at 12 points per game. He hit 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).

Michael Hughes had 18 points for the Dukes (16-9, 7-5). Marcus Weathers added 16 points. Eric Williams Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds.

La Salle matches up against Saint Louis on the road on Saturday. Duquesne faces George Washington at home on Saturday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

