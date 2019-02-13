By Lisa Washington
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Baldwin, Landslide, Lisa Washington, Local TV


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Wednesday morning rush had lots of traffic snarls, not just because of the snow squalls, but because of landslides too.

In Penn Hills, police escorted a salt truck down Coal Hollow Road to help drivers who were trying to navigate the snow-covered road.

Tiffany St. John, of Oakmont, said, “I came this way, because I thought the bus line would be easier to take, but clearly, they haven’t been this way. So, it’s been a mess.”

As the snow moved in, Verona Road was closed between Lincoln Road and Sandy Creek Road because of a landslide.

Duquesne Light reported nearly 300 customers were without power in the mid-morning. So, while salt crews salted the road, light crews worked to restore the power.

“I actually pulled over in a parking lot and sat there. I’m just trying to get home now,” added St. John.

Less than a mile away on Frankstown Road, there was more traffic for drivers who had to find an alternate route to avoid Verona Road.

Over in Baldwin, a landslide shut down Prospect Road between Beryl Drive and Streets Run Road on Tuesday afternoon.

“It collapsed about a week ago, and it’s just slowly gotten worse and worse, and we’ve just had so much rain that it just can’t handle it,” said Larry Schifko, of Baldwin.

Residents there say the land began shifting last week. There’s no timetable for when the landslide area will be repaired or when a barrier will be put into place.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Allegheny County Public Works crews hope to open one lane of traffic on Prospect later this week.

It could mean several days of traffic delays, thanks to Mother Nature’s blast of winter weather in Western Pennsylvania.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Lisa Washington

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s