



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Wednesday morning rush had lots of traffic snarls, not just because of the snow squalls, but because of landslides too.

In Penn Hills, police escorted a salt truck down Coal Hollow Road to help drivers who were trying to navigate the snow-covered road.

NOW: Crews are closing Verona Rd. in Penn Hills because of a landslide. Verona is closed between Lincoln Rd. and Creek Rd. #KDKA #livewithlisa pic.twitter.com/NkfxPhlUkj — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) February 13, 2019

Tiffany St. John, of Oakmont, said, “I came this way, because I thought the bus line would be easier to take, but clearly, they haven’t been this way. So, it’s been a mess.”

As the snow moved in, Verona Road was closed between Lincoln Road and Sandy Creek Road because of a landslide.

Duquesne Light reported nearly 300 customers were without power in the mid-morning. So, while salt crews salted the road, light crews worked to restore the power.

“I actually pulled over in a parking lot and sat there. I’m just trying to get home now,” added St. John.

Less than a mile away on Frankstown Road, there was more traffic for drivers who had to find an alternate route to avoid Verona Road.

Over in Baldwin, a landslide shut down Prospect Road between Beryl Drive and Streets Run Road on Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE: Baldwin Borough – Prospect Road is closed between Beryl Drive and Streets Run Road because of a landslide. One lane of the road is expected to reopen later this week after debris is cleared from the road and a barrier is installed. Read more: https://t.co/yPLDV4LNce — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 12, 2019

“It collapsed about a week ago, and it’s just slowly gotten worse and worse, and we’ve just had so much rain that it just can’t handle it,” said Larry Schifko, of Baldwin.

Residents there say the land began shifting last week. There’s no timetable for when the landslide area will be repaired or when a barrier will be put into place.

Allegheny County Public Works crews hope to open one lane of traffic on Prospect later this week.

It could mean several days of traffic delays, thanks to Mother Nature’s blast of winter weather in Western Pennsylvania.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.