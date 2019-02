WAYNESBURG (KDKA) — A late-night fire damaged a motorcycle shot in Greene County.

The fire started around 11 p.m. Tuesday at Waynesburg Yamaha Suzuki, just off of Route 21.

Two buildings caught fire.

The blaze burned for more than an hour and a half before crews were able to bring it under control.

No injuries were reported.

