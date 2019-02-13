



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heavy snow bands moving through the Pittsburgh region have lead to dozens of accidents along several roadways.

Pennsylvania State Police say they are responding to accidents on both the inbound and outbound Parkway West.

Viewers report that there have been at least 10 accidents along that stretch near Green Tree.

Madisyn Fecko sent these photos to KDKA.

Heavy outbound traffic on the Parkway West due to an accident approaching Carnegie. Inbound side is packed too. #PennDOTcams @KDKA pic.twitter.com/lgX1x64yPI — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) February 13, 2019

Meteorologist Ron Smiley says that as we head into the afternoon snow showers will still be possible off and on.

It appears conditions for the heaviest of the snow have now pushed east. That’s an area where you can see converging winds at the surface along with diverging winds aloft. This creates a vacuum that forces lift. As air lifts it cools and releases moisture. This along with strong wind gusts have caused the snow squalls.

Don’t forget there is also a wind advisory that is scheduled to expire at 4pm. Wind gusts have topped 45 mph in some Western Pennsylvania communities today. Winds of 10-20 mph along with gusts +35 mph still possible this afternoon.

WATCH: Forecast Update —

At least the weather on Valentine’s Day will be a little sweeter than what we’ve seen so far this week. While I cannot promise completely dry weather the chance for rain is extremely low. It will be a nice change of pace from the up and down along with wet weather we have already seen this month.

Through today, February has seen two completely dry days so far. Valentine’s Day may make the third one so far this year. Dry conditions won’t stick around very long as everyone should see at least a little rain (less than 0.05”) on Friday.

Pittsburgh will likely be dry on Saturday with places south of I-70 having what appears to be a snow chance. Everyone will see either snow or rain on Friday.

Because of all the wet weather, the Pittsburgh Public Parking Authority is closing the Mon Wharf for the remainder of the week.

