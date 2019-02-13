  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe World's Best
    9:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Penn Avenue, water main repair


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH – Work to repair a water main has shut down a road in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

Penn Avenue is shut down between 13th and 14th while crews make repairs on a 12 –inch water main.

Repairs are expected to last through the night, but the plan is to have the road back open for the morning rush.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s