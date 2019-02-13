



PITTSBURGH – Work to repair a water main has shut down a road in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

Penn Avenue is shut down between 13th and 14th while crews make repairs on a 12 –inch water main.

Another water main break. Penn Ave closed at 13th St. ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/lnoqGWPcJM — L. David Colabine (@ColabineKDKAtv) February 14, 2019

Repairs are expected to last through the night, but the plan is to have the road back open for the morning rush.

