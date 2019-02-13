



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Homewood woman says she was terrorized early Tuesday when Pittsburgh SWAT officers stormed her home in search of a kidnapped woman.

The woman had nothing to do with the kidnapping, and now she is looking for compensation from the City of Pittsburgh.

On the trail of kidnappers and their victim, Pittsburgh Police were led to Kelly Street in Homewood.

When suspects retrieved ransom money from a garbage can outside the address, officers gave chase – while SWAT stormed the house.

The woman who lives there – Vivian Bey – says she was terrorized.

“Somebody breaks into your house,” Bey said. “They break into your house at 2 o’clock in the morning and you get to the top of the steps with the guns pointing in your face and screaming at you. Of course I’m terrorized. I’m still terrorized.”

Turns out the kidnap victim – Chistina Quick – was not there. She was found tied to a chair a half-hour later in a house in Larimer. Two men – Derrick Duke, 24, of Swissvale, and Justice McCallum, 23, of Penn Hills – were arrested and charged with her kidnapping.

Back on Kelly Street, Bey says she had nothing to do with it and she says her home was mistakenly targeted. On Wednesday, the City of Pittsburgh said it replaced her front door, but she is not satisfied.

“I don’t know what I can tell you what’s going to occur,” Bey said. “I think it’s going to be more than them just fixing my door.”

Mayor Bill Peduto said the entire incident is under investigation.

“Right now, It’s being investigated by the FBI,” he said. “A third party investigation. And there really isn’t anything I can comment on an FBI investigation.”

Pittsburgh Police have yet to comment but the iuncident report says the officers were given Bey’s address for the ransom drop-off.

Given that information, it would seem reasonable that they would search there for the kidnapping victim.

