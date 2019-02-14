



— Looking to satisfy your appetite for New American fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end New American restaurants around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Butcher And The Rye

Topping the list is Butcher and the Rye. Located at 212 Sixth St. in Central Business District, it’s the highest rated upscale New American restaurant in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 851 reviews on Yelp.

This popular restaurant and bar focuses on creative twists on rustic American dishes and whiskey. Yelpers recommend the Brussels sprouts (prepared with brown butter, dill, Parmigiano Reggiano and preserved lemon aioli) to start and the Dirty Pasta (combining ground duck, rigatoni, sage, brandy, Pecorino Romano) for dinner. Butcher and the Rye’s Whiskey Wall also boasts more than 600 varietals.

Here’s the full menu.

2. Altius

Next up is Duquesne Heights’s Altius, situated at 1230 Grandview Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 514 reviews on Yelp, bar, New American restaurant and events space has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

Altius is known for its downtown views as much as its menu, which aims to represent a wide range of countries and culture. Popular dishes here include the Pennsylvania Amish Chicken Breast (served with sweet corn hash, chimichurri aioli, bacon lardons and tempura zucchini blossoms) as well as the Australian Lamb Rack (complete with Herbes de Provence, Meyer lemon parmesan jus, French green beans, lamb sweetbreads and truffled purple potatoes).

Check out the full menu here.

3. Eleven

Strip District’s Eleven, located at 1150 Smallman St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy New American spot four stars out of 662 reviews.

The restaurant features seasonal dishes and nightly tasting menus. Yelpers recommend the beet salad (featuring apple purée, brown butter vinaigrette, buttermilk blue cheese, watercress and puffed wild rice) as well as the swordfish (served with forbidden rice and rock shrimp risotto spiced with smoked peppers, olive, Meyer lemon, fennel and watercress.)

Find the full menu here.

4. Cure

Cure, a New American and Mediterranean spot in Upper Lawrenceville, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 430 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5336 Butler St. to see for yourself.

Aiming for an “urban-Mediterranean” vibe, Cure also serves a la carte dishes and nightly tasting menus. Expect selections like confit pork shoulder (with boudin noir, fingerling potatoes, baby turnips, a Meyer lemon-apple mostarda and apple butter) and a roasted half chicken (with harissa, zatar, sweet potatoe-shitake hummus, tzatziki and falafel).

Check out the full menu here.