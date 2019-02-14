



CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) — A 19-year-old who was wanted in connection to a stabbing in the state of California was located in Coraopolis on Thursday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Isaiah Starns, of Bakersfield, Calif., had been wanted since Feb. 6 on attempted homicide charges.

Police say one person was stabbed multiple times in the arm and leg after a concert in Bakersfield on Feb. 2. The victim died from his injuries Thursday morning.

Starns was determined to be a suspect in the stabbing and a warrant was issued on charges of attempted murder and gang participation.

Bakersfield Police believed Starns may have been headed to the Pittsburgh area, where Starns’ father lives, and contacted the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and the Coraopolis Police went to Starns’ father’s home on Mulberry Street around 8:30 a.m. Thursday and found Starns.

Starns was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Allegheny County Jail to await extradition to California.

Deputies will charge Starns with fugitive of justice.