



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials with the Carlynton School District say Carnegie Elementary School will be closed Thursday because of a gas leak.

All other schools in that district are open as usual; however, the leak is impacting the elementary school.

Meanwhile, in Washington County, classes have also been canceled today at California University of Pennsylvania because of a power outage.

The university says only essential personnel should report.

Vulcan Flyer shuttles will operate as usual, but there will be modified dining services.

Cal-U is also set up a warming station at the convocation center.

Stay with KDKA for more details on both of these closings.