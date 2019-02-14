  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Allegheny County, Cal U, California University of Pennsylvania, Carlynton School District, Carnegie Elementary School, Gas Leak, Local TV, power outage, Washington County


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials with the Carlynton School District say Carnegie Elementary School will be closed Thursday because of a gas leak.

All other schools in that district are open as usual; however, the leak is impacting the elementary school.

Meanwhile, in Washington County, classes have also been canceled today at California University of Pennsylvania because of a power outage.

The university says only essential personnel should report.

Vulcan Flyer shuttles will operate as usual, but there will be modified dining services.

Cal-U is also set up a warming station at the convocation center.

Stay with KDKA for more details on both of these closings.

