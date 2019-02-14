  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A carbon monoxide alarm has prompted the evacuation of a dorm this morning on the campus of Carnegie Mellon University in Oakland.

According to CMU officials, students were moved out of the Fairfax Annex Housing Building after a carbon monoxide alarm sounded.

According to emergency officials, the alarm may have been caused by a faulty furnace.

CMU officials say students who live there were sent to a “safe and warm” building until the alarm is further investigated.

Pittsburgh firefighters are on the scene with the gas company checking the building.

Students were allowed back in briefly to get clothes and other essentials.

CMU officials say they hope to open the building later today.

