



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A carbon monoxide alarm has prompted the evacuation of a dorm this morning on the campus of Carnegie Mellon University in Oakland.

According to CMU officials, students were moved out of the Fairfax Annex Housing Building after a carbon monoxide alarm sounded.

The Fairfax Annex Housing Building has been evacuated while a carbon monoxide alarm is investigated. Students have all been moved to a safe and warm building. We will update this channel as we know more. — Carnegie Mellon (@CarnegieMellon) February 14, 2019

According to emergency officials, the alarm may have been caused by a faulty furnace.

CMU officials say students who live there were sent to a “safe and warm” building until the alarm is further investigated.

Pittsburgh firefighters are on the scene with the gas company checking the building.

Students were allowed back in briefly to get clothes and other essentials.

CMU officials say they hope to open the building later today.

