



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fortune Magazine has released their 2019 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, and Sheetz has made the list once again.

The Altoona-based Sheetz came in at No. 85, with 87 percent of employees saying the company is great place to work.

Sheetz has been on the list for five years now.

Fortune says a few of the reasons the convenience store chain makes the list include, hourly wages in the 90th percentile among competitors, matching 401(k) contributions up to four percent and a tech platform that allows employees to share suggestions and ideas.

Sheetz was founded in 1952.

Making the top 5 on the list:

Hilton

Salesforce

Wegmans Food Markets

Workday

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Kimpton Hotels owns the Hotel Monaco in Downtown Pittsburgh.

