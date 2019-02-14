  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Meghan Schiller
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police blocked off a section of Hamilton Avenue in Homewood overnight after an apparent shooting.

At least a half dozen Pittsburgh Bureau of Police patrol cars blocked off a stretch of Hamilton Avenue, from Brushton Avenue to Hale Street.

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

Police said first responders rushed one shooting victim to the hospital just after 3 a.m.

No information about the victim or a suspect was immediately available.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

