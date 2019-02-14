Filed Under:JuJu Smith-Schuster, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers, Valentine's Day


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is looking for love on Valentine’s Day.

The All-Pro wide receiver took to Twitter posting shirtless pictures of him holding a bouquet of roses and a heart-shaped box of chocolates.

“It’s another year without a Valentine. Someone give me a chance,” he posted on Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s