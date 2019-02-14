



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is looking for love on Valentine’s Day.

The All-Pro wide receiver took to Twitter posting shirtless pictures of him holding a bouquet of roses and a heart-shaped box of chocolates.

It’s another year without a Valentine. Someone give me a chance 😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/1edUV6q8nW — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 14, 2019

“It’s another year without a Valentine. Someone give me a chance,” he posted on Twitter.