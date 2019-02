BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A tractor trailer carrying lunch meat overturned in Fayette County on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. on Route 31 in Bullskin Township.

Pennsylvania State Police say the tractor trailer was carrying lunch meat.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

As of 6 p.m., both westbound lanes remain closed.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details