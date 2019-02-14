  • KDKA TVOn Air

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Vado Morse had 21 points as Mount St. Mary’s got past Robert Morris 76-62 on Thursday night.

Morse shot 10 for 12 from the foul line.

Jalen Gibbs had 14 points and eight rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s (7-19, 4-9 Northeast Conference). Dee Barnes added 12 points.

Josh Williams had 16 points for the Colonials (13-13, 8-5). Jon Williams added 14 points. Charles Bain had nine rebounds.

The Mountaineers evened the season series against the Colonials with the win. Robert Morris defeated Mount St. Mary’s 62-59 on Jan. 5. Mount St. Mary’s faces Wagner at home on Saturday. Robert Morris faces St. Francis (Pa.) on the road on Saturday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

