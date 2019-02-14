



EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Vado Morse had 21 points as Mount St. Mary’s got past Robert Morris 76-62 on Thursday night.

Morse shot 10 for 12 from the foul line.

Jalen Gibbs had 14 points and eight rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s (7-19, 4-9 Northeast Conference). Dee Barnes added 12 points.

Josh Williams had 16 points for the Colonials (13-13, 8-5). Jon Williams added 14 points. Charles Bain had nine rebounds.

The Mountaineers evened the season series against the Colonials with the win. Robert Morris defeated Mount St. Mary’s 62-59 on Jan. 5. Mount St. Mary’s faces Wagner at home on Saturday. Robert Morris faces St. Francis (Pa.) on the road on Saturday.

