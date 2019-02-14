



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for two men who robbed a CVS Pharmacy overnight in the city’s Oakland section.

Police say the robbers held up the clerk around 3 a.m. at the location on Centre Avenue.

According to police, two men walked into the store and demanded money.

No one was hurt.

Police say the robbers got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

The 24-hour store was closed overnight, but has since reopened.

