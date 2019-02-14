  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Lisa Washington
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for two men who robbed a CVS Pharmacy overnight in the city’s Oakland section.

Police say the robbers held up the clerk around 3 a.m. at the location on Centre Avenue.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to police, two men walked into the store and demanded money.

No one was hurt.

Police say the robbers got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

The 24-hour store was closed overnight, but has since reopened.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Lisa Washington

